Love Is Blind fans don’t buy Uche’s excuse for not attending Season 5 reunion

Uche is the only cast member from Love Is Blind who is not attending the reunion special for Season 5. And fans don’t believe his excuse for a minute.

Viewers of Love Is Blind Season 5 are eagerly waiting for the reunion segment to come because this is the time for all of the drama that has taken place on-screen and off-screen to finally be addressed.

Even though only one couple ended up getting married, all of the cast is expected to show up for the reunion. Well, expect one person.

Article continues after ad

Lydia and Aaliyah’s ex Uche has decided to back out from the special, and while he has given a perfectly good excuse, fans are not buying it.

Article continues after ad

Is Uche coming to the Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion?

When he posted a video on Instagram on October 13, a fan commented on the clip and asked Uche why he wasn’t coming to the reunion.

“I had a speaking engagement in Mexico that conflicted with the reunion,” he responded.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Still, that didn’t stop people from going to Reddit to try and call his bluff, as a lot of fans have claimed that he is faking a Mexico trip to not attend.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “He isn’t coming because he won’t be able to control the narrative. Classic narcissist. If it isn’t all about him he isn’t gonna entertain it.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I kinda expected Uche’s ego to make him feel more than comfortable enough to attend. I’m a little disappointed as I know he has a lot to say and I’m all ears to hear how the other cast will react.”

Article continues after ad

Uche has not responded to the fan theory as of yet. The reunion is expected to be released tonight on Netflix.

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.