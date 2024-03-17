Is Love Is Blind getting a Season 7?

After a disastrous sixth season with only one couple tying the knot, will Netflix renew Love Is Blind for Season 7?

Season 6 of Love Is Blind US is over and it was a complete rollercoaster from start to finish. There were definitely wins, including the show’s first single mother as a contestant and a successfully married couple that first met through the pods.

However, there was more drama than most fans expected, with a contestant’s ex-girlfriend accusing him of pulling a gun on her.

With everything that happened both on-screen and off-screen on social media, is Netflix going to push its luck with a seventh season?

Netflix

Will there be a Love Is Blind Season 7?

In a TUDUM article posted on February 23, a little over a week after the Season 6 premiere, it was revealed that Netflix has in fact renewed the dating series for Season 7.

In fact, the drama for the seventh season has already commenced. A woman took to TikTok to share that at least one of the men from Season 7 was allegedly a horrible person but didn’t name any names. Even if she would have, it wouldn’t have confirmed her accusation since a cast list for Season 7 hasn’t been revealed.

Nonetheless, the seventh US season is not the only upcoming season to be looking forward to in the slightest.

With Love Is Blind Argentina getting the greenlight, Love Is Blind’s UAE spin-off coming its way, and Love Is Blind UK soon approaching, the LIB franchise is about to get spoiled with content within the next few years.

Can any season top the chaos that was Season 6? Only time will tell. As of now, none of the upcoming seasons within the franchise have an official release date.