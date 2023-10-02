Fans call Love is Blind Season 5 “worst season yet”

Love is Blind fans are calling out Season 5 as the “worst season” due to the lack of love connections and selection of cast members.

Season 5 of Love is Blind has been an emotional roller coaster, and some fans would like to get off the ride.

Due to the tumultuous unfolding of events on the Netflix series, audiences are under the impression that the fifth Season of the show prioritizes TV drama over forming genuine love connections.

For this reason, fans of Love is Blind are calling Season 5 the “worst season yet.”

Love is Blind fans complain about the lack of love connections in Season 5

In Season 5 of the popular dating show, only two couples remain. Initially, JP and Taylor were among the engaged couples who intended to walk down the aisle, yet the utter lack of connection between them in person ultimately led to Taylor breaking off their engagement before the altar.

Never before has the show only had two couples engaged. Yet to add insult to injury, fans don’t think either of the pairs will say “yes” at the altar.

Since many viewers are under the impression that there are no couples to root for, they’re labeling Season 5 of Love is Blind as the “worst season yet.”

“So far I have to conclude that Season 5 is by far, the worst season out of the bunch,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind subreddit. “For me, there is not one likable cast member – not one. They all just give me the ick. And the fact there are only two viable (barely) couples heading to the altar, is so lame.”

They continued, later adding, “This season is a dumpster fire. Netflix should have tossed it in the trash and started over with a whole new cast.”

Many fans were quick to agree with this sentiment. “I agree,” another fan chimed in. “Nobody that is likable or that I am rooting for.”

Yet another viewer suggested that the lack of likable contestants makes Season 5 all the more entertaining. Countering the OP, they wrote, “I hate all of them and I think that’s why I like this season so much.”

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind on Netflix.