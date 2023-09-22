Fans applaud Love is Blind season 5 for older contestants

Love is Blind season 5 is being praised for having more age-appropriate contestants this time around.

Love is Blind has returned to Netflix for its fifth season on September 22, 2023. Already, the fifth installment of the hit dating series has received worldwide acclaim.

And while dedicated fans of the Netflix series couldn’t wait to tune in for more, viewers also had a handful of criticisms about Love is Blind that they hoped to see fixed in the fifth installment. (i.e., less cast mates simply looking for Instagram followers, more individuals seeking a union of a lifetime.)

Yet one of the major changes viewers wanted fixed on the hit dating series was for older castmates. Fortunately, season 5 has (somewhat) granted that wish.

Love is Blind season 5 is praised by fans for its older contestants

Fans of Love is Blind have criticized the show for casting contestants who seemed too young and immature for marriage. While every adult has the right to choose when they tie the knot, audiences couldn’t help but feel skeptical about the castmates in their mid-20s.

Instead, viewers wished to see more mature contestants in their 30s-40s-50s, etc. Considering people have been statistically getting married later in life, Love is Blind audiences would like to see this representation executed on the show.

“My question is, what would a season be like if the participants were 35-45, and not 25-35, as they all seem to be?” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind subreddit. “People are getting married later and later all around the world, and honestly, in a major metropolitan area in 2023, most 25yo’s aren’t looking for marriage, or anything close to it… Would it actually result in more successful unions at the end of the season?”

Fortunately, their wishes seemed to be somewhat granted in season 5. Although a few contestants this season are in their mid-20s, the majority appear to be in their late 20s and 30s.

When Instagram showed off the new contestants, fans noted that they were pleased to see a more mature age group.

“I like that most of this cast is older,” the fan wrote. “30+ This should be a different vibe. Can’t wait.”

Another agreed, writing, “Glad to see more people over the age of 25.”

Keep watching Love is Blind on Netflix for more drama.