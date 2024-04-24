Will Love Is Blind Season 7 get a reunion?

After the drama that unfolded during the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion, will Netflix allow another reunion for the show?

Every single season of Love Is Blind US thus far has had a reunion special (which is impressive given the Season 4 live reunion fiasco that could have ruined the streak).

However, since the incident during the sixth season reunion where Trevor Sova was exposed in front of a live audience and his co-stars for allegations made by his ex, fans have been wondering whether or not Netflix would carry on this tradition as a result of the backlash.

Will there be a Love is Blind season 7 reunion?

However, it looks like the Season 6 reunion didn’t affect the streaming service’s plans because Season 7 is also getting its own reunion special.

Article continues after ad

This was confirmed by a Charity Buzz post that auctioned off two tickets to the reunion in support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

According to the auction post, the reunion is set to take place between Fall 2024 and Spring 2025, which serves as a great timeline for when the season premieres. It also spoiled that Vanessa & Nick Lachey are going to return as the hosts.

Article continues after ad

Looking at previous trends, it is likely that Season 7 will be released sometime in September or October 2024, according to USA Today, however, this has not been confirmed.