Love is Blind fans laugh at Netflix’s refusal to go live for S5 reunion following S4 disaster

Love is Blind seems to have learned from its past mistakes and refuses to go live for the Season 5 reunion.

Love is Blind wraps up each season with a live reunion special where the castmates hash out all their drama.

Yet following the criticism that the hit reality series received over previous live reunions, the showrunners made the decision to pre-tape the Season 5 reunion in an effort to avoid last season’s mistakes.

Dedicated fans of the dating show are now laughing over Netflix’s refusal to go live again for the reunion special following the Season 4 disaster.

Why isn’t the Season 5 Love is Blind reunion going to be live?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey from Love is Blind have received a ton of backlash for their previous hosting at the live reunion shows.

According to fans of the show, they weren’t happy about how Nick and Vanessa seemed to show bias with the castmates rather than remain professionally neutral.

Furthermore, Vanessa’s insistence on knowing whether the contestants will have their first “Love is Blind baby” made many viewers uncomfortable since many consider it to be a sensitive and private topic. While some couples might not want to have kids, others potentially struggle with fertility issues, and would rather not discuss such a private topic for the whole world to overhear.

In order to avoid the mistakes from previous seasons, this reunion will not be recorded live. Fans of the show found the concept to be quite hilarious considering Netflix’s knowledge of how poorly the last reunion was perceived. Now, the show almost seems to be in on the joke, and fans can’t help but laugh along with the promo.

“Smartest decision they’ve made all season lmao,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit.

Another fan agreed, writing, “I kinda respect them leaning into the clusterfuck of last year and poking fun at themselves…”

“lmfaoooo no bc that live sh*t was a MESS!” added another fan.

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind only on Netflix.