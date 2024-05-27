Below Deck’s Daisy reunites with beloved Sailing Yacht Season 4 co-star

It seems as though Daisy made a friendship during the fourth season of Sailing Yacht that will carry on forever, and no it’s not Gary or Colin.

It’s been almost a year since the third season of Sailing Yacht and while Bravo did confirm that the show has been renewed, and Captain Gary gave a clue on when they’d start filming, there have been no other updates on Season 5.

In the meantime, fans have been keeping up with SY stars through their social media posts and reunions with fellow BD stars. For instance, Colin spent time with Aesha in New Zealand and Gary posed with his former on-screen lover Alli. Now it’s Daisy’s time to relink with someone from the franchise and fans are going to love who she reunited with.

On May 25, Daisy celebrated her 37th birthday with an intimate gathering with a few friends, and one guest in particular instantly stood out: Lucy Edmunds.

Lucy made her BD debut in Season 4 as a Junior Stewardess and was instantly dubbed a fan-favorite among viewers, mainly for her relatable clumsiness.

She was the only Below Deck member in attendance at Daisy’s event, but it is important to note that Dani Soares from Season 2 did share a public birthday message to Daisy under her IG post for the event.

“Happy birthday beautiful❤️ May this new cycle come full of blessings,” she wrote in the comment section.

Lucy & Daisy’s last public meet-up before this one was a few weeks after Season 4 finished airing all the way back in August 2023. Maybe their new reunion is a confirmation that filming is starting soon? Both crew members have shared that they would be willing to return to the series if Bravo allowed them to. We’ll find out soon enough.