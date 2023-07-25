What happened to Emily Faye Miller from Too Hot To Handle?

Emily Faye Miller was one of the stars of Too Hot To Handle Season 2. And there’s one co-star, in particular, with whom she definitely keeps in touch.

One of the winners from Too Hot To Handle Season is none other than Emily Faye Miller.

Not only did she make it to the end of her season, but she is also known as one of the most popular stars to get famous from the show. That list also includes Season 1’s Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey.

It has now been 2 years and 3 seasons since Emily has been on our screens. So, what is she up to now? Is she in a relationship?

What happened to Too Hot To Handle’s Emily from Season 2?

With 2 million followers on Instagram and over 50 million likes on TikTok, Emily has reached social media stardom. Mainly, she’s a fashion influencer who constantly takes pictures of her incredible outfits.

As far as her dating life goes, she is a part of one of the only successful couples to come from Too Hot To Handle. She is still in a relationship with Cam Holmes, and the two seem to be inseparable.

In fact, the couple are planning on expanding their family together. Unfortunately, in 2022, Emily shared that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

The couple has since shared that they are planning to try for another baby in the future.

Emily and Cam have a YouTube channel where they give their fans more of an insight into their lives. In their most recent video, uploaded in July 2023, they discussed wanting to have two boys.

