Too Hot To Handle fans emotional as Francesca Farago announces pregnancy

Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle and TikToker Jesse Sullivan are expecting their first child together and their fans are so excited.

Over the past few years, reality TV fans have been able to follow Francesca Farago’s romantic life because most of it has taken place on-screen and on social media.

After her breakup with her Too Hot To Handle partner Harry Jowsey, she started a relationship with popular TikToker Jesse Sullivan.

In 2023, Jesse popped the question and they soon started making wedding plans. Francesca revealed that they planned to start growing their family after their wedding, but the universe had another plan for the couple.

On March 31, Francesca took to social media to share a photo collage of herself and Jesse next to a positive pregnancy test.

“I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling,” she wrote in the caption. Arlo is their fur baby.

Fans and friends of the couple quickly took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the news.

Francesca’s Perfect Match co-star wrote, “I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO I AM IN TEARS!!!!”

Too Hot To Handle star Emily Faye Miller, who is also expecting her first child, also chimed in and wrote, No stop!!!! Congratulations babe. You’re gonna be the best mommy”, including several crying-face emojis.

Since Francesca is newly pregnant, the happy couple and their fans should expect their bundle of joy by early 2025. The two haven’t announced whether or not this news is going to speed up their wedding plans, or if they are going to move it back to focus on welcoming their baby.