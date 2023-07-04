What happened to Melinda Berry from Too Hot To Handle Season 2? Where is she now?

Melinda Berry was one of the most popular cast members of Too Hot To Handle Season 2. And she’s still on our TV screens.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 birthed the success of several influencers when it premiered in 2021. One of the main stars of the season was none other than Melinda Berry.

Not only did she catch the attention of the hopeful male singles on her season, but she quickly became a Season 2 fan-favorite among viewers.

During the show, she started a relationship with Marvin Anthony, though the couple ultimately parted ways on their last day of filming.

So, what is Melinda up to now? Is she still on TV? Does she keep in touch with anyone else from Season 2? Here is what we know.

What happened to Too Hot To Handle’s Melinda from Season 2?

Surprisingly, Melinda is still a part of the Netflix family. She is the host of one of the platform’s newer reality TV shows, Dated and Related. Season 1 was released in September 2022.

As of July 2023, the series hasn’t been renewed for a second season.

Hosting aside, Melinda is one of the most successful cast members from Too Hot To Handle. She has over 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

Judging by her social media, the reality TV star still keeps up with her former co-stars. In 2022 she was still hanging out with Emily Faye Miller, who has also grown to be a successful influencer.

Her Instagram also alludes to the idea of Melinda being single. Maybe she’s due for a return on Too Hot To Handle?

