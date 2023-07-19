Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey explains how his dating habits have changed since split 

Harry Jowsey of Too Hot To Handle is newly single and speaking out about how his current dating habits have changed.

The beloved blue-eyed Aussie, Harry Jowsey, of Too Hot To Handle Season 1, has opened up about how his dating habits have changed since his breakup with THTH Season 3 alum, Georgia Hassarati.

Jowsey and Hassarati began dating after Hassarati won Season 1 of Perfect Match with her then boyfriend, Dom Gabriel. Speculation of Jowsey and Hassarati’s relationship began in June 2022. The pair, however, broke up several times over their course, with the last split being the ultimate end.

Now that he is months into being single, Jowsey has recently explained to Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, what he’s looking for in his next relationship.

Instagram: harryjowsey Harry Jowsey on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.

Jowsey said he wants “kids, marriage, and a nice house”

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jowsey opened up about some very personal details regarding what it has been like since his split with Hassarati.

He also noted that instead of dating around like a ‘naughty little possum,’ that he hopes to find, “kids, marriage, and a nice house,” as he is still healing from being cheated on by his previous girlfriend, Hassarati, whom he intended to marry at one point.

Though he’s a party boy by nature and hasn’t grown out of his OnlyFans phase, Jowsey is refusing to be heartbroken on the relationship front and is taking full control of his dating life saying, “I don’t wanna do this anymore. I just wanna focus on myself.”

Jowsey continued, “Everyone stay away from me, unless you’re the wife — unless you’re the one.” He then went on to say to Cooper on CHD, “I’ve learned enough lessons.”

These comments come after he dated and ended both relationships with THTH alums Hassarati and Francesca Farago.

Jowsey also opened up to E! News about how his previous relationships have made him aware of his mental health that he has since prioritized, saying, “Yeah, officially staying single. I’m just, I’m not having much luck. And I started therapy after this last breakup”

Jowsey continued, “I think that I just need to focus on myself a little bit because these last breakups have possibly been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. It just hasn’t hasn’t been good for me mentally and emotionally.”

Though Jowsey is taking his relationship status more seriously these days, fans can find him on various podcasts as well as his TikTok page where he playfully interacts with his 4.9 million followers and popular social media personalities.