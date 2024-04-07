Was Angela Deem fired from 90 Day Fiance? Fan theory explained

90 Day Fiance fans have been speculating that recurring star Angela Deem has been fired from TLC, but it hasn’t been confirmed…yet.

One of the most well-known stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise thus far is Angela Deem.

She made her on-screen debut years ago in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2, where viewers got an insight into her relationship with her husband Michael Ilesanmi.

After making another appearance as a couple in the premiere season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the next news fans heard from Angela what that Michael was missing. He was soon found and it was alleged that he wasn’t missing but rather, he didn’t want Angela to know their whereabouts, but this hasn’t been confirmed

Needless to say, both on-screen and off-screen Angela has brought a lot of attention to TLC, but now it looks like they might be severing their ties.

On April 3, 90 Day fans took to Reddit to share their theory that Angela had been let go from TLC, but they all have their own conspiracies as to how she could have been fired from the network.

One fan wrote, “I checked the 90 Day Fiancé instagram and anything having to do with Angela and Michael has been removed. Her name and information on instagram has changed too. It used to include 90 day in her title.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Knowing TLC though, they could have fired her for violating the NDA when she went on YouTube and talked about Michael leaving when they were scheduled for HEA.”

“A while back there was an online petition to TLC to remove her from the show. I signed it lol,” a fan also commented.

Angela nor TLC have not responded to the rumor as of yet.