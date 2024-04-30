Is 90 Day Fiancé scripted?

90 Day Fiancé cast members shared whether the TLC show is scripted based on their experiences while filming.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been successful over the years and created multiple spinoffs, but viewers are wondering if the show is scripted.

As the reality TV show becomes more popular, it causes potential stars to join for the wrong reasons since they already know what to expect.

Some 90 Day Fiancé relationships end in heartbreak due to a cast member being scammed by their partner, while others only go on the show to become social media influencers.

Proof that 90 Day Fiancé is scripted

90 Day Fiancé cast members have spoken out and shared their stories about the show being scripted.

Article continues after ad

Kalani Faagata from 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 cleared up a comment her dad Low made when he told his daughters that he didn’t want them to date Samoan men because of how he grew up.

According to a report from InTouch in October 2018, Kalani said, “First, the part where I say, ‘My dad didn’t want us to struggle so he wanted us with white guys.’ That is not what was said. Rule of thumb when watching reality TV: if you don’t see it being said, chances are it was spliced together.”

Article continues after ad

Deavan Clegg, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Seasons 1 and 2, revealed that 90 Day Fiancé is scripted. In May 2022, she shared behind the scenes info from her trip to Vegas with her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee.

Article continues after ad

“Season 1 … 96% of was fake. I wasn’t seeking (honor/approval) when you saw us in Vegas, we were already married on paper. It wasn’t either of our ideas to get married but his parents insisted we make it work,” she wrote on Instagram.

Avery Warner from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 was slammed for showing different behavior on the show versus social media, and defended herself on Instagram.

“Can’t always believe what you see on TV. You guys get 5 percent of the real story, and that’s constructed how the network wants the people to view the person. I encourage everyone not to get so caught up with any kind of TV show as the truth, it’s not worth it LOL, it’s all very constructed,” she explained via In Touch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each 90 Day Fiancé cast member has their own account of what happened while they filmed the show, but most of them can agree that it’s not always realistic.