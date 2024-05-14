90 Day Fiancé’s Angela accuses Michael of being “broke” after living life in US

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiancé responded to a video of her estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi enjoying his new life in the US without her.

After years of waiting, 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi finally got his spousal visa and moved to the US with his wife, Angela Deem.

The couple’s story will play out while 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 is airing. However, a fan account on Instagram posted a video of Michael dancing at a party in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the video, he joined a Nigerian community in the US and made new friends. “Michael spotted livin’ it up as a single man at a party in Indianapolis. Baba na celebrity,” the post’s caption read.

In the comments, Angela threw shade at Michael’s financial situation and wrote, “But he broke right.”

Based on her reaction to the video, fans assumed that she’s no longer with Michael and they are living apart. Michael moved to Indianapolis, while Angela is still in Georgia.

90 Day Fiancé fans replied to Angela’s comment and slammed her for falling for Michael’s tricks. They warned her that he was using her to get to the US.

When Michael went missing in February, fans speculated that Angela may be the reason why he ran away because of her past behavior toward him on the show.

Michael didn’t tell his wife where he was while the incident happened, and the reports from Starcasm stated that he “feared for his life.”

There’s still more information about Angela and Michael’s relationship that will be revealed on future episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Viewers will find out if the couple officially broke up when the season is over and how they got to this point.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.