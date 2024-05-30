90 Day Fiancé fans complain about “cringe” returning couples on The Other Way Season 6

Two couples from previous seasons are returning for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6, and fans aren’t thrilled to see them back on their screens.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 premieres on TLC July 1, and four new international couples are joining the franchise alongside two returning ones.

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are the first couple returning after their stint on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5. The Los Angeles native is planning to move to Turkey to live with her boyfriend on Season 6.

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 are also appearing on the new season, as they take a European road trip to see whether or not their relationship will last.

Although both couples are well-known because they’ve already starred on the show, fans on Reddit complained about their return.

“Shekinah and Sarper again?!? Ugh, barf,” one user wrote.

“Statler is super cringe and her, ‘I’m goofy,’ bit is old,” another person added.

A third user urged the network to stop reusing couples and believes the original 90 Day Fiancé series is only supposed to cast new couples.

A different commenter was confused, because none of the couples on Season 6 are engaged, and two of them are repeats from previous seasons.

TLC Statler and Dempsey are coming back for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6.

On each season of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, certain couples are brought back that fans admit they’re not interested in watching.

One example is Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who received negative reactions from viewers when they came back for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

However, Angela confirmed that she’s officially done with the franchise in a May 20 TikTok video, which followers were relieved to hear.

While fans are excited to see new couples on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6, they’re not looking forward to watching scenes that include Shekinah and Sarper and Statler and Dempsey when it airs.