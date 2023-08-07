90 Day: The Last Resort’s Angela slams Liz & Ed: “They love attention”

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1’s Angela Deem just dragged her costars, Liz & Ed. This is going to be a great season.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 is quickly approaching. It spotlights several different couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The cast includes Angela & Michael, originally from Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the Days. Additionally, Liz & Ed from 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1 appear in the season.

This will be the first time that these couples are interacting with each other on-screen. And, judging by what Angela just said about Liz & Ed, she wasn’t looking forward to it.

What did 90 Day: The Last Resort’s Angela say about Liz & Ed?

On August 7, Angela spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the season. During the interview, she did not hesitate to throw shade at Liz and Ed.

She said, “I see Ed does this and he says Liz does this for a camera but actually, it’s both of them. They love attention, but I do see Liz, in my opinion, loves Ed so much and I see Ed, you know, he does have a security blanket.”

“You know, Ed’s got an insecurity about his height and he’s got the little thing going on with his neck and he uses that as a security blanket to wear. I don’t want to hear about it anymore, honestly, like Ed’s one of my favorites, but Liz loves you and I’ve seen that on the show.”

The reality TV star did admit that her relationship isn’t any better. But, she is working on it to improve.

Angela said, “I never fully realized we have a miscommunication problem, honestly. I’m learning something every week from their culture, and I really wasn’t embracing that. It wasn’t until the therapy. ‘Cause I’m trying, you know?”

Viewers will soon get to see for themselves if any of the couples decide to stay together.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day: The Last Resort and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.