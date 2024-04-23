EntertainmentReality TV

90 Day Fiancé’s Michael Ilesanmi promotes Cameo page weeks after going missing

Erica Handel
90 Day Fiance Angela and MichaelTLC

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi promoted his Cameo account after going missing in the US and moving to Georgia with his wife, Angela Deem.

Michael Ilesanmi from 90 Day Fiancé finally got his spousal visa to live in the US with his wife Angela Deem, and the Nigerian man went missing in February.

He escaped from Angela’s house in Georgia while she was out, and left everything behind. Three days later, the police received a message from Michael and told Angela where he was.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is letting his fans know how he’s doing after going missing by promoting his Cameo account. Michael charges $70 USD for a personalized video, and $20 USD for a private message.

Angela Deem & Michael IlesanmiTLC

“Hello fans, this is Michael from 90 Days Fiancé. Well, this is my new Cameo account. Kindly follow me and um, book your Cameo,” Michael said in his intro video.

“For your birthday, shoutouts, wedding, anniversary, any occasion you want me to give you a shoutout to, book me and I’ll reply, deliver to you as soon as possible.”

Michael thanked his fans, and told them to “stay blessed.” He posted another Cameo video, updating his fans about how he’s been doing since he went missing.

“I appreciate you so much. And thank you for the love and support. I’m fine, I’m good. I believe that that is not good enough, the best is yet to come.”

90 Day Fiancé fans were worried about Michael after he went missing, but he seems to be doing well and is finding new ways to make money in the US.

