VPR’s Ariana Madix reacts to Scheana Shay being in Tom Sandoval’s hotel room

From Raquel Leviss to Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix’s VPR friends might not have her best interest at heart.

Months later, it doesn’t seem like Scandoval is slowing down anytime soon. In fact, a new cast member just got involved in all of the drama.

The reality TV world went berserk earlier this year when it was exposed that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

As a result of his shocking infidelity, the entire cast of VPR turned on Sandoval. Even his best friend Tom Schwartz took a break from him (for what turned out to be a fairly short period of time.)

Anyway, now that the dust has finally settled down, the antics of BravoCon 2023 just brought everything back up.

Instagram: bravohousewives After having broken up with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix speaks out about her relationship with Tom Shwartz.

Are VPR’s Ariana and Scheana still friends?

On November 4, Day 2 of BravoCon 2023, there was a Battle of the Sexes panel that featured several Bravolebrities, including Ariana and Lala Kent.

During the segment, it was exposed that Scheana Shay (one of Ariana’s closest friends), was in Sandoval’s hotel room.

According to Scheana, she wasn’t in his room for any intimate reasons and was only there to defend her BFF.

“I don’t like some of the things I heard him saying about Ariana on his podcast and in [the] press,” she explained to Page Six. Tom hasn’t publicly commented on the situation as of yet.

Nonetheless, Ariana surprisingly wasn’t upset about the situation in the slightest and simply told an outlet “We’re good, yeah” in regards to her friendship with Scheana.

Season 11 of VPR is set to premiere in January 2024 on Bravo.

