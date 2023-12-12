Vanderpump Rules fans fuming after Scheana claims Scandoval “is about me”

Scheana Shay is a long-time friend of both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, and claims Tom’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss affected her.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair ripped the Vanderpump Rules cast apart. Even though Tom’s relationship with Ariana Madix was destroyed, it also changed Scheana Shay’s life.

Scheana has known Tom and Ariana for years. She worked with them at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants Villa Blanca and SUR long before Vanderpump Rules started.

Ariana and Scheana have remained loyal to each other throughout their time on the show, especially when the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast turned on Scheana.

Now, in the aftermath of “Scandoval” on Vanderpump Rules season 11, Scheana admits she struggled with whether to fully side with Ariana, or rebuild her friendship with Tom.

Bravo Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules fans slam Scheana for acting selfish about Scandoval

On the Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast with producer Alex Baskin, Scheana revealed she was put in the middle of Tom and Ariana’s breakup during Vanderpump Rules season 11.

“Outside of Ariana, I was the person next mostly directed by all of this, but I’m not allowed to feel anything because it’s not about me, it’s only about her,” Scheana explained.

The reality star continued, “So, me struggling with ‘how can I tell my story while still keeping it about her because it’s not about me, but it kind of is about me.'”

Vanderpump Rules fans criticized Scheana’s selfishness on the podcast. “Scheana has ALWAYS out [put] herself first and it doesn’t surprise me AT ALL that she would make this all about her,” a fan wrote in the video’s comments.

“I knew Scheana would make this about her and act like she was so torn over this. I cant with her,” another fan added.

“Scheana is the most selfish person…. I’m not surprised that she likes Sandoval so much,” one user chimed in.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on January 30, and viewers will see if Scheana continues to have Ariana’s back, or falls into Tom Sandoval’s trap again. She’s already been betrayed by Raquel, but is known to be a forgiving person.

