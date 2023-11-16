Ariana Madix admits VPR fans might empathize with Tom Sandoval after Season 11 premieres

After a fan commented on Instagram that viewers might develop empathy for Tom Sandoval during Season 11, Ariana Madix responded in agreement.

Ariana Madix and her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval had the breakup of the year for the Bravoverse when Sandoval came clean about cheating with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Though Madix and Sandoval are no longer dating, the two will feature in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules which will premiere in January 2024.

However, Madix seemingly thinks that although she has a loyal fanbase, viewers just might empathize with Sandoval more than herself during the new Season.

Ariana Madix blames Tom Sandoval for “ruining” her life during Season 11 trailer

Madix and Sandoval may be long done with their personal relationship, but their business relationship still needs legs to stand on, as they are both still on Vanderpump Rules.

And once the trailer for Season 11 was revealed during BravoCon this November, a fan was triggered to write on Instagram, “Mark my words, everyone’s gonna hate Ariana this Season, and develop a soft spot for Tom.”

Madix then responded, “Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way.”

Though Madix has been favored in their breakup, the trailer for next Season showed “what a difference” a scandal has made on the entire cast.

During the first moments of the sneak preview, James Kennedy drew a line in the sand saying that one side was Madix’s and the other side was Sandoval’s — urging castmates to stick to their allies’ side.

Lisa Vanderpump was then seen discussing Sandoval’s plummet after not only losing Madix but also having his business go “up the creek.”

There was also a scene where Madix scorned Sandoval for “ruining” her life and her home as well as almost “killing” her dog. She then said that her lawyer would be “dealing” with Sandoval.

Though Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will air in January of next year, fans of Madix can watch her every Tuesday night on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars until she wins or is voted off.

As for Sandoval, he is currently on Season 2 of Special Forces where he undergoes rigorous military tactics alongside other reality TV stars.

