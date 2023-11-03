Tom Sandoval says he’s “nervous” to see Ariana Madix at BravoCon

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval told his podcast listeners that he’s “nervous” to see his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix at BravoCon.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix dated for the majority of their time on Vanderpump Rules, as they were together for about nine years.

Though their breakup was one of the biggest scandals in Bravo history, the two will feature on the same VPR panel at BravoCon this year.

However, Sandoval opened up in his recent podcast that he was “nervous” to see Madix again.

Sandoval worried people will “confront” him about ex Ariana

Sandoval and Madix ended their longtime relationship after Season 10 when Sandoval came clean about cheating with co-star Rachel Leviss.

Though they’ve been broken up for most of this year, Sandoval and Madix began filming for Season 11 of VPR in June.

However, Sandoval seems to feel that being on the same panel at BravoCon 2023 will be a little different than partaking in the show together, as they’ll be surrounded by Madix’s “loyal” fanbase.

In one of his recent episodes on his ‘Everybody Loves Tom’ podcast, Sandoval opened up about what he’s thinking going into the 3-day BravoCon event beginning November 3.

Instagram: arianamadix, tomsandoval1

While speaking with Tom Schwartz on his podcast, Sandoval said, “If she comes out, it’s like, ‘yay’ [or] whatever. Then I come out and people are going to want to show their, like, loyalty to ‘team Ariana’ or whatever. And I’m like, a little nervous about that.”

He continued, “I have a feeling there could possibly be some people that… feel they need to confront me.”

Madix hasn’t spoken out about what it’s been like filming with her ex or what she anticipates going into this year’s BravoCon.

However, the long-awaited Bravolebrity event will begin today and feature a booth where Madix and VPR co-star Katie Maloney will debut their collab with Lays potato chips.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for fans and fellow Bravolebs to “question” Sandoval on his scandal, as there will be a chance for open commentary between everyone present.

