Tom Schwartz reunites with controversial best friend Tom Sandoval on his podcast

It took Tom Schwartz less than a year to forgive his long-time best friend Tom Sandoval for the Season 10 Scandoval.

When Season 10’s Scandoval took place, everyone was focused on the relationship between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

However, another relationship did suffer in the cheating scandal: Tom Sandoval and his best friend Tom Schwartz.

The two Vanderpump Rules stars constantly spent time with each other on and off screen, and even are the co-owners of two bars in California.

After the tense reaction the world gave Sandoval after his infidelity was discovered, Schwartz made it clear that he was “taking a break” from his former bestie, giving everyone the assumption that he didn’t condone Sandoval’s actions.

Yet, after just a few months apart, it seems as though the silent treatment between the two of them is already over.

Are VPR’s Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz still friends?

On October 19, Tom released another episode of his new show Everybody Loves Tom on YouTube.

Even though his interview guest was comedian and FBoy Island host Nikki Glaser, Schwartz also made an appearance in the episode.

As soon as people found out, the Vanderpump Rules Reddit was full of negative comments towards both Toms.

One fan wrote, “They were pictured hanging out like 2 weeks after his lies of taking a break. I’m not shocked he went on. Tom is already running out of people to talk to.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “No growth, no improvement. I thought Schwartz had a hard dose of reality and became responsible. He looks like an imbecile.”

Schwartz hasn’t publicly reflected on his appearance on the show and the backlash as of yet. Maybe he hasn’t completely forgiven Sandoval and just wanted the clout? The truth will come out soon enough.

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.