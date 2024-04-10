Vanderpump Rules stars accused of “pushing” Ariana’s breakdown about Tom

Ariana Madix had a breakdown about her relationship with Tom Sandoval ending, and fans believe Scheana Shay and Lala Kent forced her to cry.

Ariana Madix is healing from her breakup with Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules, and she finally had an emotional moment on the show.

After being angry for most of the season, she opened up to her friends Lala Kent and Scheana Shay when they asked her about her living situation.

Vanderpump Rules fans on Reddit believe that Scheana and Lala were forcing Ariana’s breakdown on camera and didn’t really care about her feelings.

“Honestly, watching Ariana break down was sad for me. Her ‘friends’ pushed her to break down on TV and it was gross. Then they pretended to understand when she did and then 2 seconds later changed,” the original poster wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Lala was pushing her to open up, Ariana does, and instead of it being a growth moment for the women, Lauren goes full Lauren…” another fan chimed in.

Article continues after ad

“Lala can’t understand why Ariana can live with sandoval but not hangout with him in a group setting, but it’s very simple. She’s avoiding him at all costs in her house (which is very different than having to be face to face with him and hear him pal around with your friends),” a third fan added.

The Vanderpump Rules cast doesn’t understand why Ariana is still living with Tom, but she wants to make sure she moves out on fair terms since she owns part of the home.

Article continues after ad

Fans feel that Scheana and Lala aren’t being genuine friends because they comforted Ariana one minute, while talking behind her back in the next scene.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.