Vanderpump’s Lala Kent deemed “flip flopper” after mending friendship with Tom Sandoval

Lala Kent and Tom Sandoval hashed out their differences during Episode 9 of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, but fans weren’t impressed.

Like many of Ariana Madix’s other friends, Lala Kent distanced herself from Tom Sandoval after his affair with Rachel Leviss in 2023.

Though Ariana refuses to speak to Sandoval, Lala and Vanderpump Rules castmate Scheana Shay have drifted closer to him during Season 11.

In Episode 9, Lala told Sandoval she “felt bad” that Ariana gave him the cold shoulder the night prior.

Lala went on to say that Sandoval should have the opportunity to “evolve” after the affair and not have his past held against him forever.

Article continues after ad

As Lala and Sandoval spoke, she told him where he fell short in their friendship and he apologized. Lala also told Sandoval that she felt it was “good” for her to be friends with him again.

Sandoval then mentioned in a confessional that he wanted to work on something new with Lala instead of rebuilding what they had before.

Article continues after ad

However, Vanderpump Rules fans have their reservations about Lala and Sandoval mending their friendship.

“One minute Lala accuses Sandoval of being a groomer and screaming every single profanity known to man at him, and the next she wants to work on her friendship with him while cutting Ariana down in confessionals,” wrote X account, ‘Queens of Bravo.’

Article continues after ad

“I loved Lala but she’s become a flip flipper. Can’t deal with her. Still love her though. Lol,” said another fan.

Some fans even agreed that Ariana should block Lala from all social media accounts, while another deemed both Lala and Scheana as “so fake.”

To see what happens next between the Vanderpump Rules cast, fans can tune into Bravo on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET.