Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay calls Raquel Leviss “narcissistic” in new diss track

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay from Season 10 just showed the world that she is not over Raquel Leviss’ actions.

If you have been keeping up with Vanderpump Rules, the relationship between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix wasn’t the only fallout of Scandoval.

Because of the Season 10 cheating scandal, co-stars Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss were on thin ice with each other after being very close friends beforehand.

To make matters worse, Raquel accused Scheana of assaulting her and was granted a protection order against her. Scheana and Raquel were consequently not allowed to film the season reunion in the same room and had to be switched out.

Nonetheless, Scheana definitely feels betrayed about her friendship with Raquel and how it ended. So much so, she just released an intense diss track against her.

Did Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay release a diss track?

On August 18, Scheana released a lyric video on YouTube for her new single ‘Apples,’ featuring a music group called The 27s. And the entire song alluded to Raquel.

“Narcissistic psycho cut you out like lipo. See right through you with my eyes closed,” Scheana vented on the track.

“I thought you were faithful, I see you a snake though. I hope there’s a place for friends like you,” the reality TV star also sang.

This song is Scheana’s first in a decade. Her most popular hit was ‘Good As Gold,’ which she released back in 2013.

Raquel hasn’t publicly responded to the diss track as of yet. It’s also been reported that she will not be returning for Season 11. Yet, the season will definitely be after the aftermath of Scandoval.

To stay updated on all things Vandepump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.