Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix shocks islanders with Love Island USA debut

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 just made her amazing debut in Season 5 of Love Island USA.

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules has definitely been through an intense rollercoaster these past few months.

Mainly, she was a part of the infamous “Scandoval” in Season 10. After being cheated with Tom Sandoval by her best friend Raquel Leviss, fans were wondering how she was going to bounce back.

Luckily, she has gotten her groove back pretty quickly. For starters, she has officially been announced as a dancer for Dancing With The Stars Season 32. The upcoming season is set to premiere this fall.

Recently, she confirmed that she is also going to be joining Love Island USA, and she just made her first appearance.

Is Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix in Love Island USA Season 5?

A first look at Episode 8 of Love Island USA Season 5 was released on Instagram on July 25.

The islanders in the competition were not told that Ariana was coming. Instead, Destiney received a text saying that a VIP guest was going to be entering the villa.

When Ariana walked out, all of the islanders completely freaked out, including the men.

Instead of becoming an islander herself, she served as the host for the episode’s challenge.

The challenge is called Mr. and Mrs., and will test just how well each of the current couples knows each other. This game is sure to bring some tension and drama.

It’s unclear whether or not she will be making any additional cameos in the rest of the season. But, she will be returning for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

