Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix confirmed to star in Love Island USA Season 5

Is Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 about to be an islander in Love Island USA Season 5? This question just got answered.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 recently came to an end, but will go down as one of the most entertaining from the entire series.

The main storyline of the season was the “Scandoval”. This drama caused the end of Ariana Madix’s relationship with Tom Sandoval. And, her friendship with Raquel Leviss.

A few days ago Ariana teased the idea of her joining the upcoming season of Love Island USA. Maybe this will be the perfect way for her to find a new partner after Sandoval?

Whether or not the reality TV star will actually be making an appearance in Season 5 has just been revealed.

Is Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix joining Love Island USA?

On July 11, Deadline reported that Ariana Madix will in fact be making an appearance.

The outlet wrote, “Another surprise is headed to Fiji with the new islanders, too. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be making a guest appearance this season, though details are scarce.”

It hasn’t been announced whether or not any of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars will be joining her.

Deadline also revealed that Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland will be returning to host the series.

Season 5 of Love Island USA releases on July 18. And, it’s not the only show Ariana will be making an appearance in this year.

The reality TV star is also confirmed to be a contestant in Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars. This will be the first season of the show without Len Goodman, after his passing.

