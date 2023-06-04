Is Vanderpump Rules scripted? “Scandoval” sparks skepticism

Is Vanderpump Rules real or fake? A star from the popular reality TV show just answered the question.

The “Scandoval” has launched Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules into the spotlight. It has gotten worldwide attention and even received comments from celebrities.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s Karen Gillan and singer J-Lo are among the A-list celebs that have shared their view on the situation.

Because of all of the unexpected attention, it’s important to address if the show is real or not. Fellow reality TV shows including Below Deck and Selling Sunset have shared that they are not scripted.

Is Vanderpump Rules the same? Brock Davies, the husband of Season 10’s Scheana Shay just made it clear.

Is Vanderpump Rules scripted?

In an interview with US Weekly on June 2, Brock revealed the truth about whether or not Vanderpump Rules is real.

When addressing the cast as a whole, he said, “They ultimately are friends [for] 15 years, so they’re just gonna support each other and they’ve just made the most iconic TV show because they are so real and they are vulnerable and they are open. None of this is scripted and … maybe people can see the emotion that you’re getting from this season. It’s all real.”

The reality TV star went on to say that he does not know what happens in future episodes and that the Season 10 scandal really was a surprise.

Brock claimed that he knows about as much as we do, “I mean, honestly, no one really saw any of this coming, so no one really knows what’s coming, so it’s gonna be a surprise to everybody. We haven’t even seen the next episode.”

Part 3 of the Season 10 reunion is set to premiere on June 7, featuring even more entertainment and drama.

