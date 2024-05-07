Harry Jowsey announces dating show comeback in Perfect Match Season 2

Harry Jowsey might have just set the record for the person with the most dating show appearances on a Netflix show. Now, he has announced his involvement in Perfect Match Season 2.

Harry Jowsey has had quite a long relationship with Netflix, specifically the streaming service’s dating shows.

He became a household name after starring in the premiere season of Too Hot To Handle. After his relationship with his ex Francesca Farago fell through, he searched for his true love again in Season 1 of Perfect Match.

After the relationship with his Perfect Match partner Georgia Hassarati fell apart (In fact, it ended pretty badly), people wondered if he would try his luck on-screen again or just rely on dating apps to take their course. Well, now we know the answer.

On May 7, Harry took to Instagram to reveal that he is one of the single cast members to star in the highly anticipated Season 2 of Perfect Match.

“Get ready for a whole lot of laughter, a whole lot of tears, and a whole lot of cringy moments presented by yours truly,” he said in the clip.

The reality TV star went on to share that the official full cast of the second season will be released on May 8.

It’s also worth noting that there were pictures of him and fellow Season 2 star Jessica Vestal getting cozy with one another back in 2023, which essentially spoils that the two got together during the season. However, viewers will have to wait and see how it all plays out when it arrives on Netflix.