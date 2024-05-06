EntertainmentReality TV

THTH’s Francesca Farago mocked after revealing her twins’ name ideas

Je'Kayla Crawford
Francesca from Perfect MatchNetflix

Francesca from Too Hot To Handle has sparked a major conversation based on her baby name ideas and not in a good way.

Now that Francesca and her fiance Jesse Sullivan are expecting their first children together, it’s time for them to start planning the arrival of their children, which among other things includes figuring out what they are going to name their upcoming twins.

Francesca has decided to take to social media to share with her followers some names she has in mind. And, based on her fans’ reactions, this idea was probably a mistake.

On May 1, the former reality TV star took to TikTok to reveal some of the name ideas, and fans found them to be quite interesting, to say the least.

After she listed ideas like November/Novi, Sunday, and Afternoon as baby names, viewers were quick to roast her in the comments of the clip.

One fan wrote, “These aren’t names these are words bestie.”

Another fan chimed in and joked, “How bout Rata full name Ratatouille.”

“Are we being pranked??” another viewer asked in the comments section.

The video has since gone viral with well over ten million views on the platform.

She went on to post a second video of names they are considering, which included the names Aries, Euphoria, and Eternity. As you can imagine, fans didn’t think these were any better and continued to mock her naming skills.

With comments like, “Asparagus. Gus for short,” and “Casserole Cassie for short,” it’s clear that her fans want her to rethink her name plans.

