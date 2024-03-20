Who is on team Reba McEntire in The Voice Season 25?

Season 25 of The Voice brought in a new batch of talented young singers who wished to be the next big thing in the music industry. Here are the talents who have made it to Team Reba so far.

The Voice Season 25 made its comeback on February 26, 2024, launching the Blind Auditions with plenty of vocally gifted talents gracing the stage.

Viewers were thrilled to know that previous season coaches decided to return to the NBC singing competition, which included Chance The Rapper, John Legend, and the country music queen, Reba McEntire.

Dan & Shay also joined The Voice Season 25, becoming the first-ever duo act to join the coaching panel. Here are all the vocalists who were given a chance by Reba to be on stage in The Voice Season 25.

Tae Lewis

Tae Lewis impressed the coaches with a Country performance of the song Somebody Like You by Keith Urban. Tae joined The Voice after doing Country music professionally for seven years.

Along with Reba, the Country artist also managed to turn around John Legend, and Dan & Shay called him a ‘season veteran’.

Josh Sanders

The Kannapolis resident, Josh Sanders, moved everyone in the audience with an emotional performance of the song Whiskey on You by Nate Smith.

He managed to turn the chairs of both the Country music coaches, and they had to battle it out for Josh’s pick. In the end, Reba won and became his ultimate choice.

Donny Van Slee

Donny had Reba turning her chair 20 seconds into his performance of the song Greatest Love Story by LANCO.

Dan and Shay turned around right after but Reba gave them no chance and blocked their choice. She let them know that she really wanted Donny on her team.

The coach panel was surprised to find that Donny didn’t do music full-time and was a chiropractor professionally.

Ashley Bryant

Ashley Bryant swayed the audience with her lively stage presence as she performed ‘Last Name’ by Carrie Underwood.

The 26-year-old made it on the Voice as Reba hit the buzzer last minute, and saved her through the blind auditions.

Asher HaVon

Asher HaVon turned Chance around within 5 seconds of his performance of Adele’s ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ and after him turned Dan and Shay.

Reba was the last to turn because she wanted to first hear his range and power before finding out what he looked like.

William Alexander

16-year-old William Alexander pulled the audience and coaches with his sweet and unique tone of voice. Chance the Rapper mentioned that there wasn’t anybody in the competition who sounded anything like William did.

Zeya Rae

Zeya Rae performed Billie Eilish’s ‘Bellyache’ for The Voice Blind Auditions. Dan described her performance as ‘Florence & The Machine meets Lana Del Rey’.

Zeya went on to become a unique voice on Reba’s team.

Elyscia Jefferson

Elyscia Jefferson slayed her Blind Auditions performance with Michael Jackson’s ‘P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)’.

Out of the three coaches who turned for the young singer, she went on to pick Reba as her mentor.

L. Rodgers

L. Rodgers captivated the stage with her mesmerizing vocals and joyful infectious energy.

Reba was the only one to hit the buzzer for the 34-year-old Maryland resident while complimenting and calling her a vocal ‘powerhouse’.

The Voice Season 25 is an NBC network program and will be aired live on the channel from February 26 onwards at 8/7c. The episodes will be made available to stream on Peacock, as well.