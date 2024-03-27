The Voice fans call this Season 25 judge the “most selfish” coach in history

Reba McEntire has only been a coach on The Voice for two seasons, yet Season 25 viewers want her off the show immediately.

When it comes to The Voice, you never know which popular musical artists are going to be the judges for a season. Thus far, the singing competition has had everyone from Miley Cyrus to Kelly Clarkson to Ariana Grande, all of whom have to create a team in hopes that one singer from their team will take home the win.

The judges for Season 25 are EGOT winner John Legend, music duo Dan & Shay, well-known artist Chance The Rapper, and last but not least, country music star Reba McEntire. Reba was responsible for representing the fourth and second-place winners of Season 24.

Season 25 marks the second time she has been a judge on the show, and viewers are hoping that it’s going to be her last.

On March 25, The Voice viewers took to Reddit to vent out their frustrations for Reba, and their list of complaints were endless.

One fan wrote, “Does anyone else agree that Reba is the worst/most selfish coach on the voice? I really feel like she screws some of her team members with the songs she chooses for them.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “All she does is say ‘you’re cute as a button’ and focuses too much on stage presence rather than improving vocal skills.

“She’s always talking about ‘stage presence’. I will be glad when she is replaced,” another viewer commented.

Reba hasn’t publicly responded to all of the backlash as of yet. There have been no announcements on if she is slated to come back for Season 26, let alone if the singing series has been renewed for it.