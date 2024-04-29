The Traitors winner to make cameo in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9

Some fans are already not looking forward to this well-known reality TV star making her Below Deck debut in Med Season 9.

Below Deck is known for boatmances and on-screen firings, but another one of its many facets is celebrity guests.

The seasons quickly turn into a who’s who event since so many stars have made appearances on the show, including American Idol finalist Justin Guarini and RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

The official trailer for Mediterranean Season 9 showed us a ton to look forward to, including a reveal of at least one of the celebs who will be venturing on one of the charters this season and that person is Trishelle Cannatella.

If you’re a reality TV OG then you remember her from The Real World or The Challenge, but new fans of the chaos that is reality television will probably recognize her most from The Traitors Season 2.

Not only did she compete, but she ended up taking home the win alongside fellow Challengers alum C.T. Tamburello.

BD fans took to Reddit as soon as they spotted her in the trailer and the consensus is that they aren’t exactly jumping up for joy.

One fan wrote, “Hmm just a guess but she will be a very annoying charter guest.”

“Another Jill Zarin likely lol,” another fan chimed in.

Only time will tell if it ends up being another Jill fiasco or one of the best celeb visits from the franchise.