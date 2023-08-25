RHONY’s Jill Zarin called out for Diet Coke “addiction” after packing suitcase full of soda

RHONY alum Jill Zarin was called out for her Diet Coke “addiction” after she packed a suitcase full of the beverage before boarding a plane overseas.

RHONY’s Jill Zarin has gone viral after her daughter Ally posted a video of her to TikTok where she showed off her suitcase full of Diet Coke in the airport.

Ally also went viral recently for having to sit on an eight-hour flight without a window shade. She later sought compensation for her inconvenience and received miles from Delta.

Since posting the video of her mom, many TikTokers have clapped back at the Zarin’s for claiming that their travel destination didn’t sell Diet Coke — when in fact, they do.

European countries distribute soda using different ingredients than America

About a week ago, Jill’s daughter Ally posted the now-viral video of her mom “smuggling” bottles and cans of Diet Coke into her suitcase.

The family was traveling to Italy, Greece, and Croatia where Jill claimed did not sell her favorite beverage.

Viewers, however, were quick to correct the RHONY star, saying that countries overseas actually do sell the Diet Coke beverage.

Though her travel destinations do sell Diet Coke, the soda just goes by different names like Coke Lite and Coke Zero. However, Jill responded to the many comments saying that Europe’s version of the cola “sucks.”

Jill, however, may have actually been onto something with her comments, as the European and American version of the popular soda beverage is made differently in each region.

In fact, countries like Italy, Greece, and Croatia reportedly do not add potassium benzoate to their sodas, whereas American distributors do.

Countries overseas also use regular sugar in their soda drinks. However, America makes and sells pop with high-fructose corn syrup, causing a distinctive difference in taste from the European version.

Though TikTokers called Jill out for having a Diet Coke “addiction” for packing a suitcase full of the soda before boarding her flight overseas, others found the situation comical, saying, “Denmark here… I totally understand you. We bring beer when we go on holidays in America.”

Others stated, “This is honestly so smart. Then you have an empty bag to pack everything you buy in Europe,” as well as, “She’s so me,” and “I kind of love it.”

Since posting the video, Ally and Jill have shared their adventures during their travels to Italy, Greece, and Croatia. Though they haven’t updated TikTok on whether or not they found a decent Diet Coke overseas, one thing is for sure, and it’s that Jill most definitely won’t be going thirsty while abroad!