From Season 3 star claps back at viral “Martin is” theory

If you’re a From fan, chances are you’ve noticed the “Martin is…” joke that’s emerged as Season 3 draws to a close. Fatima actress Pegah Ghafoori has caught wind of the “theory,” and she has a hilarious response.

For the uninitiated, the MGM+ series has delivered some of the best horror TV on the circuit, taking the Lost template and applying it to a scary setting. Theorizing the mysteries at the center of the show is all part of the fun.

But rather than answering any of our burning questions, From Season 3 has only opened up more enigmas, leading to some frustration among the fans.

Instead of airing their criticisms, the From fandom has responded with humor. The TV show’s subreddit is currently dominated by tongue-in-cheek posts speculating who Martin (the dungeon guy from Season 2) is.

It started with a post stating, “Martin is Fatima,” alongside a mind-blown emoji and a rather unflattering image in which she’s been made bald and had Martin’s beard superimposed on her face.

The posts have become more outlandish over the past couple of days, with everyone from KSI to Elgin’s Polaroid camera being put forward as candidates. It’s now gone full circle, as evidenced by this post that says, “Maybe Martin is just Martin.”

Fatima cast member Pegah Ghafoori has spotted the trend, and she’s not massively impressed. Taking to TikTok, she shared a video of her looking rather baffled at the “Martin is Fatima” edit.

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Y’all need to be stopped.” She’s got a point. The clip has received thousands of comments, many of them just as hilarious as the original post.

“You can’t fool us Martin, we’re on to you,” quipped one, while another said, “Hey, you look like Martin from From.”

A third added, “Nice try, Martin,” and a fourth chimed in, “I guess we’re the one that Martin’s been talking about, ‘something worse than the monsters at night’.”

Others took the opportunity to vent their frustrations. “We’re beyond tired at this point, this is the best we came with,” commented one.

“If they gave us answers, we wouldn’t be doing this,” said another, with a third adding, “People are fed up because the show has no progress, now at Season 3 with zero clue, no hint whatsoever.”

There are still two more episodes left to go in From Season 3, with the next airing on Sunday, November 17, on MGM+.