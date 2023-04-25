Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans spot American Idol’s Justin Guarini in new episode

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 fans were definitely not expecting an American Idol cameo from Justin Guarini in the latest episode.

Justin Guarini is most known for starring in the first season of American Idol back in 2002. While he did make it all the way to the finale, he eventually ended up placing runner-up, resulting in Kelly Clarkson winning Season 1.

American Idol fans were very surprised to see him recently make an appearance on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. In the newest episode of the season, Justin was simply introduced as one of the guests on the charter.

Article continues after ad

None of the crewmates seemed to recognize him from American Idol, or if they did, they did not discuss it in the episode. But viewers instantly recognized Justin and took to social media to share their reactions.

How did fans react to Justin Guarini on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

On Twitter, fans were sharing just how happy they were to see Justin Guarini on their screens again. Some of them even poked fun at Justin for seemingly not being recognized.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is the first time Justin had ever made an appearance in the Below Deck franchise, and one of the only times he had been on TV since American Idol.

Article continues after ad

Yet, his arrival wasn’t the only entertaining situation that happened in last night’s episode.

First Mate and fan-favorite Gary King joined the rest of the Parisfal III crew for the first time this season, after previously being out sick. But he quickly started ruffling feathers with deckhand Chase and the two are now in a tense conflict with each other.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.