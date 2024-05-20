TV & MoviesReality TV

The Kardashians fans not looking forward to “old news” in Season 5

Molly Byrne
Season 5, Episode 1 of The Kardashians may have grabbed the attention of fans – but not in a good way.

After the synopsis of Season 5, Episode 1 of The Kardashians was released on Hulu, fans were quick to call the upcoming episode “old news.”

The new season airs on May 23 and features Kourtney Kardashian ‘navigating’ pregnancy with her and Travis Barker’s first child, Rocky. 

However, she gave birth on November 1, 2024, so the coverage has already gone viral. Despite already knowing how her pregnancy went, one fan who posted on Reddit was hopeful that the show only airs her third trimester so there is room for more recent news.

The premise also detailed how Khloe Kardashian is heading toward a “fresh start,” while her sister, Kim Kardashian, learns how to “change her ways.”

Fans online continued to roast their family and their show, saying how the season appears too similar to every other season that came before it.

“Pretty sure I’ve seen this episode before,” wrote one. “I feel like I already saw this episode at least three times,” agreed another.

Fans were also unhappy to see that the first episode would preview Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner during their September trip to Paris, as they think the synopsis gave too much of their vacation away.

In the Season 5 trailer, Kris Jenner also announced her cancer scare. As she told the family about her cyst and “little tumor,” Kylie appeared to be in tears.

Though Rob Kardashian wasn’t in the trailer, fans are hopeful that he’ll be featured this season. However, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick will be making an appearance.

While the season is sure to have its ups and downs, The Kardashians continue to be one of the most successful families in the television industry, as they’ve been in reality TV since 2007 and don’t seem to be making their exit any time soon.

