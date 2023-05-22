The Kardashians tease family “tension” ahead of Season 3 premiere

Is there tension between the Kardashian siblings? The new teaser for Season 3 of The Kardashians tells all.

The Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians is just days away. This will be the first time the family will be on-screen together since November of last year, when the second season wrapped.

Viewers didn’t seem to love Season 2. But viewers are expecting drama, laughter, and authenticity from this upcoming season.

And, judging by the teaser that was recently released, that is exactly what they’re going to get.

Is there tension in the Kardashian family?

A teaser for Season 3 was released on May 21 on Instagram. It quickly alluded to the fact that there has been some built-up drama between the family members that is going to be addressed.

“The more time that goes by, the thicker the tension gets,” said Khloe in the teaser.

One entertaining storyline that was mentioned in the video was between Kourtney and Kim. Specifically, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding with Travis Barker for her own clout. Kim’s reaction to this narrative has not been shown yet.

“For them to go this far, it’s painful,” adds Kris in the clip.

It seems as if this teaser and the official trailer for the season are both alluding to tension that fans don’t want to miss.

Season 3 of The Kardashians will be released on May 25 on Hulu.

Also, it was announced by the streaming platform that the series has been renewed for an additional 20 episodes. Because every season so far has consisted of 10 episodes each, this most likely means that The Kardashians will have a Season 4 and Season 5.

To stay updated on all things The Kardashians and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.