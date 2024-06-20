Everything we know about Khloe Kardashian’s new video podcast series on X

The Kardashians star, Khloé Kardashian, is launching a new video podcast series on X. Here’s everything to know about her newest venture.

Khloé Kardashian has become a successful entrepreneur since she first appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, from running her family’s retail stores to creating her own clothing line, Good American.

On June 20, The Kardashians star announced her latest venture, as she’s teamed up with social media platform X to launch a new video podcast series, which has no official name at the time of writing.

The podcast’s mission is to highlight Khloé’s ability to push boundaries with her sense of humor and will take a look into the issues she faces in her everyday life.

Article continues after ad

When does Khloé Kardashian’s podcast series premiere?

Instagram: kimkardashian

While the premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, Khloé revealed on X that the video podcast is set to launch in Fall 2024.

“I’m so excited to share that I’m launching my first video podcast series this fall! This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I can’t wait. We have a lot to talk about more to come soon!” she wrote in a post on June 20.

Article continues after ad

How many episodes is Khloé Kardashian’s new video podcast?

Youtube

Khloé’s new video podcast joins an initiative called “Originals on X,” and the series will span 26 episodes.

Originals on X allows creators to have ownership of their video content online. The rule states that the episodes have to be on X for at least 24 hours in order to be reposted on other sites.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time that Khloé is leading her own series outside of her family. In 2016, she had a talk show on E! called Kocktails with Khloe, where she invited celebrity guests to discuss various topics that lasted for one season.

As fans wait for Khloé’s video podcast to be released in the fall, they can tune in to The Kardashians Season 5 on Hulu to keep up with her and her famous family.