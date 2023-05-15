The Kardashians Season 3: Premiere date, trailer, more

Here is everything you need to know about Season 3 of The Kardashians and what to expect.

The most iconic reality TV family is back. The Kardashians are officially returning for Season 3.

In the previous season, a lot went down in a short amount of time. Kylie welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, and Kourtney planned her dreamy wedding with Travis Barker.

And then, of course, there was the infamous storyline of Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala.

Since the second season premiered in 2022, so much has happened in the family… and fans are finally about to see it unfold.

Season 3 of The Kardashians officially premieres on May 25. Based on the previous seasons, the third season will be split into ten episodes. Each new episode will air every Thursday on Hulu.

The Kardashians Season 3: Is there a trailer?

The trailer for Season 3 was released on April 27th, and it might be the best one yet.

At the time of filming, Kim had just finalized her divorce from Kanye. On top of dealing with the divorce, she seems to get into some drama with her sister Kourtney.

On a serious note, the trailer also unveiled Khloe’s diagnosis of skin cancer. The entire family seems to be concerned about her health.

“I’m really good at being calm when there’s turbulence. But this has been a whirlwind of a year,” says Kris in the trailer.

With the sibling drama and this health scare, this season of The Kardashians is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

