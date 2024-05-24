The Kardashians fans doubt Scott Disick’s weight loss story after spotting clue on TV

Scott Disick shared his weight loss secret with Kris and Khloe on The Kardashians, but fans spotted one solution that he stayed quiet about.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has still remained as a big part of The Kardashians, even after the couple broke up in 2015.

Scott had his own struggles on the show, such as losing both parents at a young age and dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues, which caused him to gain weight.

On The Kardashians Season 5 premiere episode from May 23, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian visited Scott’s house and applauded him for losing a lot of weight.

When they asked what his secret was, they opened his refrigerator and saw low-calorie drinks, almond milk, and fruit stocked in it.

On Reddit, fans also noticed that Scott had the weight loss drug Mounjaro on the shelf, which is similar to Ozempic and is used by many celebrities.

“I guess it’s confirmed I spy Mounjaro. Idk if it’s been confirmed or not but considering it’s not being hidden whatsoever,” the original poster wrote.

On TikTok, a fan zoomed in on the weight loss drug and said, “I found the Ozempic you guys. That’s Ozempic! That’s Mounjaro!”

The user was indirectly throwing shade at members of the family like Khloe, who denied using Ozempic in January 2023.

Over the years, the Kardashians have gotten backlash for various reasons, such as their complaints about beauty standards on the show.

Scott’s Mounjaro discovery could lead to more fan speculation about what else they suspect the family might be hiding.