Kim Kardashian slams “miserable” Khloe during Season 5 fallout

The Kardashians Season 5 premieres on May 23 and features Kim calling Khloe out for staying behind on a family trip to support pregnant Kourtney.

Season 5 of The Kardashians releases on Hulu on Thursday, May 23, and will feature Kourtney Kardashian as she navigates through her pregnancy.

However, in a clip from the season premiere, pregnant Kourtney opted out of a family trip. Khloe Kardashian also chose to stay back in support of her sister, causing the family to fall apart.

In the preview, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble were flying on a private jet when Kim called Khloe “unbearable” for not joining them on their getaway.

While she expressed her understanding of Khloe’s “misery” had she gone, she continued to shade her sister, saying in a confessional that she “needs to get out and live her life.”

Khloe then defended herself in her own confessional where she said that she wanted to stay behind in case of a “disaster” with all of the grandchildren, as pregnant Kourtney wouldn’t have been able to do much in case of an emergency.

Though Khloe admitted that she was an “overthinker” and “insane,” she seemed happy with her decision, ending her confessional with a smile and a sarcastic laugh.

In the Instagram clip’s comments, fans were quick to agree with Khloe, calling her a “good sister” for helping Kourtney out.

Others agreed that she has always been there for the children and that she is a “natural mother and caregiver” at heart.

Despite The Kardashians Season 5 not being out yet, some fans aren’t too excited about how repetitive the synopsis of the first episode seems. Some fans even called the upcoming season “old news” as they debated how similar each season has been.