Tom Sandoval cries while pooping after being beaten up on Special Forces

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval went through the ring on the fourth episode of Special Forces. He even laughed and cried while pooping after being beaten up.

The reality TV star recently cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with his co-star Raquel Leviss. The affair, dubbed “Scandoval,” has been one of the biggest television scandals of 2023 so far.

Recently, Sandoval was unmasked on Fox’s The Masked Singer, but he also joined Special Forces in hopes of punishing himself.

As the second season of Special Forces continues to push celebrities to their physical and mental limits, more recruits have left the competition. Sandoval particularly had a rough night after getting a bloody nose during a spar.

Tom Sandoval gets bloody nose on Special Forces

The Directing Staff (DS) ordered Sandoval to fight The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, with the Vanderpump Rules star winning the spar. However, Sandoval did not stop punching immediately after the DS ordered him to halt. Therefore, they paired him with Jack Osbourne, who bloodied Sandoval’s nose.

Due to his intense emotional response, Sandoval left for the bathroom and vented to Bode Miller.

“Dude, that was so intense, man. I’m laughing and crying at the same time while trying to sh*t. I felt so defeated out there,” Sandoval said.

The DS then asked to speak with Sandoval in private, where he talked about the aftermath of the affair.

“My publicist had never seen anything like it. ‘A f—king reality star having an affair’ on CNN? It’s so stupid,” he remarked.

“Before this whole scandal, I would meet people who had probably seen me on Vanderpump Rules, and they’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so cool.’ And then, now, people think I’m a complete narcissist, creeper vibes.”

Sandoval also explained how Madix sold $200,000 in merch in just two weeks and had longtime friends turn on him.

New episodes of Special Forces premiere on Mondays on Fox at 9 PM ET. Check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with Special Forces and other popular shows.

