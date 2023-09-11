The Masked Singer fans convinced Tom Sandoval is on show after clues discovered

The Masked Singer fans are certain Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is dressed as The Diver based on several major clues.

The Masked Singer is known for disguising huge celebrities, including the late Bob Saget, Dick Van Dyke, and Ninja. On September 10, the Fox series aired a special episode featuring past contestants teaming up for duets.

It also included a montage of viewers’ favorite performances, like Donny Osmond’s “The Greatest Show” and Tori Kelly’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

Article continues after ad

The Masked Singer also posted a promo clip ahead of the premiere of Season 10, which led some to believe Tom Sandoval was under The Diver costume.

Article continues after ad

Every clue that points to Tom Sandoval being on The Masked Singer

The Diver costume

Sandoval recently starred in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alongside Navy Seals. “Usually, I’m pretty pumped, but lately, I’ve been lost in the abyss,” The Diver said. This could refer to Vanderpump Rules and his time on the military show.

The “most hated creature”

“I might be the most hated creature in the ocean right now,” the unidentified voice remarked. The reality TV star has earned an infamous reputation for “Scandoval,” which resulted from his affair with former co-star Raquel Leviss.

Article continues after ad

Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her former friend, Raquel, who has since left Vanderpump Rules.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Cardinal

“Usually, you can find me under the sea, but for this clue, you’ll have to look to the sky,” the trailer revealed alongside a picture of a cardinal.

Article continues after ad

While Sandoval currently lives in Los Angeles, he grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and supports the Cardinals baseball team.

The body roll

Avid Vanderpump Rules fans could point out the same body roll Sandoval does on stage with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. They also showed The Diver with a guitar, which Sandoval chose to learn for his band in addition to being the lead singer.

Article continues after ad

However, The Diver has yet to perform, so viewers will have a better idea once they hear the voice under the costume.

The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, September 27, on Fox at 8 PM ET. New episodes will later be available to stream on Hulu.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with the hottest shows.