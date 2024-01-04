Vanderpump rules fans slam Tom Sandoval’s Emmys presenting gig

Tom Sandoval is among one of five Vanderpump Rules cast members who are presenting at the Emmy Awards, but fans aren’t happy about it.

Tom Sandoval caused a lot of controversy on Vanderpump Rules when he decided to hide his ongoing affair with Raquel Leviss for months.

The TomTom owner’s reputation changed, and he instantly became a household name when the news was revealed.

Tom and Raquel’s cheating scandal, known as “Scandoval,” made Vanderpump Rules one of the top shows on cable. The Bravo series became so popular that it earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

Vanderpump Rules fans wonder why Tom Sandoval is presenting over Ariana

Because of Vanderpump Rules’ overwhelming success, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent have all been invited to present at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards on January 15, according to the Emmys website.

On Instagram, ‘tasteof_reality’ reposted the news, and fans weren’t thrilled about Tom Sandoval being part of the lineup.

“Tom over Ariana is quite the decision … unless she’s too busy rehearsing,” one fan wrote.

“Someone boo Sandoval for me, please and thank you!” another added.

“Also, I’d put money on Ariana declining and Tom getting her leftover offer,” a third fan predicted.

While it’s unknown why Tom was included as one of the Emmys presenters over other cast members, he could possibly bring in higher ratings due to the fame he gained from “Scandoval.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 being nominated for two Emmys is still a significant milestone for the reality show, as this is the first year that the show has received any nominations.

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards air on Monday, January 15 at 8:00 p.m ET on CBS.