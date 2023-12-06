DWTS fan accuses Tom Sandoval of asking people not to vote for Ariana to win

It looks as though Tom Sandoval was allegedly not rooting for his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix to win DWTS at all.

As if Scandoval wasn’t enough, Tom Sandoval is still continuing to show his true colors to the world.

It was genuinely surprising seeing him take on the brutal competition in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2, alongside fellow reality TV stars Jojo Siwa and Savannah Chrisley.

However, after not successfully completing the challenge, the Vanderpump Rules star is back to his old ways.

Article continues after ad

Ariana Madix, who is the long-term girlfriend he cheated on with her best friend, just got her revenge from the affair by making it all the way to the finale of Dancing With The Stars Season 32.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, she did not end up winning the season, but apparently, Tom Sandoval might have had something to do with it.

Instagram: arianamadix, tomsandoval1

What was Tom Sandoval just accused of doing?

On December 5, the Vanderpump Rules Reddit thread exposed a message that a Dancing With The Stars fan uploaded before eventually deleting the entire post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to the fan, Tom tried to persuade them to vote against Ariana while they were visiting his co-owned restaurant TomTom.

“The thing is he eventually mentioned that if we were to vote for Harry at the time or Allyson but not Ariana and show him, he would hit us up,” the fan wrote. They also mentioned that he allegedly has told the same plea to other people.

Article continues after ad

Tom hasn’t addressed this rumor yet, but Reddit users instantly believed the situation to be true.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “He is a narcissist. Tim wants to be as successful as Ariana. It is never going to happen. He is a clown.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Wow. But why am I not surprised all his public support in interviews was all a lie to save face.”

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.