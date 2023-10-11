Savannah Chrisley exposes “bare minimum” conditions on Season 2 of Special Forces

Savannah Chrisley went from being a reality TV icon to being pushed to her physical & mental limits in Special Forces Season 2.

One of the main stars in Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is Savannah Chrisley.

Known as one of the stars of the hit reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, she wanted to put her physical and mental strength to the ultimate test. And this show was definitely the right place to go.

Special Forces showcases a group of celebrities as they undergo military challenges in a rough climate. While the premiere season was located in a Jordan desert, in Season 2, the task leaders kicked it up a notch and had the stars go through it in the harsh New Zealand cold.

Savannah had enough in Episode 3 when she voluntarily withdrew from the competition.

From the perspective of the viewers, the show looks absolutely grueling. Yet, Savannah just made it clear that the conditions are even worse than we think.

Did Savannah Chrisley like Special Forces Season 2?

On October 9, Savannah spoke with The Wrap about her experience on the show. And unfortunately, it wasn’t a good one.

“You get the bare minimum. You’re not really showering. You’re not really eating you’re doing nothing of that nature. This started the whole downfall for sure,” she said.

The reality TV star went on to label the competition as “an impossible situation,” saying that “it’s not easy.”

Because she signed up for those kinds of conditions, it’s unclear whether or not Savannah is planning to make a legal claim against production for the conditions.

