Special Forces Season 2: Who has left the competition?

Special Force: World’s Toughest Test Season 2 pushes celebrities to their limits through extreme challenges. Here’s who is still left in the competition.

Special Force: World’s Toughest Test has returned for a second season to introduce even more intense training exercises for celebrities to complete. Special Forces features several Directing Staff instructors with a history in the Navy SEALS and the United States Recon Marines.

The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and former professional soccer player Carli Lloyd previously won the show’s first season.

However, this time, Special Forces have added recruits like Tom Sandoval and JoJo Siwa to showcase their abilities. So, here’s who has been pushed too far and decided to leave the show.

Who has left Special Forces Season 2?

Fourteen celebrities were present at the start of Special Forces Season 2, but here are the recruits who couldn’t bear it anymore:

Tara Reid

Fox

Tara Reid left during the second episode after complaining about the heaviness of her backpack.

“The bag is so heavy. I can’t do it. My back’s killing me. It should be per weight per person,” she said before heading over her armband. “It’s not fair and I’m really in pain and it’s like, no one cares. This thing is a monster on my back. I don’t want to do it anymore.”

Blac Chyna

Fox

Blac Chyna previously struggled with knee pain during the first polar plunge mission. However, she was also reprimanded for her attitude by the Directing Staff (DS). She explained how she was too scared to run down the side of a dam, leading to her departure from the show during the second episode.

Dez Bryant

Fox

During the second episode, footballer Dez Bryant revealed he was upset about missing his son’s birthday. While waiting for Blac Chyna on the dam, Dez cried out in pain due to the rigging hurting his stomach.

“Get this s–t off of me! I’m out, f–k this s–t, I’m gone,” Dez yelled while throwing his gloves and helmet. “Don’t talk to me! Stop talking to me! I’m out!.”

Dez later returned and asked for another chance, but the Directing Staff couldn’t take back his decision to leave.

Who is left in Special Forces Season 2?

The following celebrities still remain in the competition:

Tyler Cameron

Savannah Chrisley

Brian Austin Green

Robert Horry

Erin Jackson

Bode Miller

Jack Osbourne

Kelly Rizzo

Tom Sandoval

JoJo Siwa

Nick Viall

You can check out our reality TV coverage until the next episode of Special Forces airs on Fox on Mondays at 9 PM ET.