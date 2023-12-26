Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval ironically warn fans not to cheat

Sandoval and Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules have learned their lesson on cheating and are trying to help others.

Two of the biggest stars of Vanderpump Rules are best friends Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Their careers haven’t exactly been smooth sailing, especially considering the public affairs that they have both gotten themselves into.

Firstly, Sandoval was exposed for cheating on Ariana Madix with her close friend Raquel Leviss.

In the eleventh season trailer, Schwartz revealed that he cheated on his ex-wife Katie Maloney with fellow co-star Scheana Shay, who is a married woman.

Now that they have seen the backlash for their infidelities, they are urging others against it.

Vanderpump Rules’ Sandoval & Schwartz hate cheaters

On December 21, Schwartz was a guest on Sandoval’s Everybody Loves Tom podcast, the last episode of the year.

During their nearly one-hour discussion, the two reality TV stars came across the topic of cheating and quickly reassured listeners to not follow in their footsteps.

“Don’t do it. Just sit down and have that very uncomfortable conversation with your partner. Go to therapy, or just say it’s over. Don’t have a f–king affair,” Schwartz shared.

Sandoval also opened up about his side of the affair. “You start to hide from the reality of the rest of your life. And you just become lost in that. Dude, I look back on that now and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t.’ And Schwartz and other people around me, they saw me and I was f–king fixated and barely present.” Maybe this means that their cheating pasts are over for good?

Both Toms are expected to return for Season 11, which premieres on Bravo in January 2024.

