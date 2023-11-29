Special Forces Season 2: Fans roast Tom Sandoval for not completing final challenge

After Tom Sandoval couldn’t finish his final challenge during the finale of Special Forces Season 2, fans took to the internet to roast the reality TV star.

Though five celebrities made it to the finale, only three completed their last test and were named official Special Forces.

Those who completed their final challenges were the Bachelor’s Nick Vaill, the Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron, and Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson.

However, contestants Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules and YouTuber JoJo Siwa made a valiant effort during the last challenge.

Unfortunately, Sandoval couldn’t bear the tactics and he exited before finishing his final test.

Fans have since taken to the internet to roast the reality TV star.

Special Forces fans think people “smelled weakness” in Tom Sandoval from the beginning

During the final 24-hour interrogation, contestants were hooded, left in a freezing cell, and forced to listen to extremely loud noises.

They were also questioned and expected to keep their Special Forces identity a secret.

However, Sandoval couldn’t finish his final challenge and was eliminated before being named to Special Forces.

Before leaving, Sandoval was shaking uncontrollably and was checked by medics. Though they only deemed him “overdramatic,” he left in the middle of the challenge anyway.

Instagram: millerbode Tom Sandoval on Special Forces Season 2.

After his exit, fans of the show began a Reddit thread to roast Sandoval, saying, “The smelled weakness on him from the get-go.” This comment came after someone mentioned that Sandoval wasn’t given good airtime while he was leaving.

Another Redditor wrote, “He really thought he was going to enter his action-hero era with this.”

And, “I loved that they said he has a history of being overdramatic during the challenges. They legit hated him.”

And though the tactics were military grade, and Sandoval couldn’t make it to the end, it’s clear that not all things are impossible — even for a reality TV star.